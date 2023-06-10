‘We’re not going anywhere:’ Fernandina Beach Pride Festival marches on despite controversy

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Thousands turned out on Saturday for the third annual Fernandina Pride Festival and Parade, which has grown every year since it started back in 2019.

“It’s really doubled in three years,” event organizer Genece Minshew told Action News Jax. “We had to take time off during the pandemic, of course, but we had a great year last year and are looking for a great year this year.”

With the festival back for its third year, Action News Jax’s Logan MacDonald asked people why community events like this one are so important.

“Pride means freedom for everybody. Everybody has rights,” said Linwood Donaldson.

“[Pride is] the freedom to love who you love and be who you are,” Hadden said with a smile.

However, the event didn’t go on without some controversy.

Action News Jax first reported in March that a group of Fernandina Beach residents were trying to get the event’s permits revoked. Even though that effort failed, a small group protested at the festival on Saturday morning.

“I hate that they have so much misinformation that they spread,” Minshew told Action News Jax at the event.

Nonetheless, Minshew said that the LGBTQ+ community remains undeterred.

“The LGBT[Q+] community in Fernandina Beach and Nassau County is here. We’ve been here forever. We’re not going anywhere. We are a valuable part of this community, and we’re looking forward to this event every year,” she said.

Fernandina Beach Pride Festival & Parade

