Nassau school safety officer arrested, accused of assaulting truck drivers on video

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Nassau County school safety officer is facing battery and false imprisonment charges.

Deputies say Officer Nancy Tollinchi assaulted two men during a traffic dispute and it was all caught on video.

An arrest report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said Tollinchi used her school board police car to block truck drivers from leaving the Rayonier property where they had been transporting trees.

The report goes on to say Tollinchi yelled and used profane language with the drivers, pushing one of the men, scratching his face, and knocking off his glasses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

When a second man approached Tollinchi while trying to intervene, the report said she placed her arm around his neck, causing him to fall to the ground.

According to a Facebook post previously shared by Bryceville Elementary School, Tollinchi was named Employee of the Year last school year.

Action News Jax is working to learn Tollinchi’s current employment status with the Nassau County School District.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.