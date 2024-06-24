NCSO: New Jersey man arrested for attempted murder after flying to confront person in Fernandina Beach

YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference today to discuss a significant arrest in an attempted second-degree murder case.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The suspect, 20-year-old Edward Kang, allegedly traveled from New Jersey to Florida to confront an individual in Fernandina Beach following an online dispute.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office In-Custody Inmate portal, Kang has been charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Armed Burglary.

Sheriff Bill Leeper and other officials will provide detailed information about the case during the news conference. This incident stresses the serious real-world consequences that can arise from online interactions.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The conference will begin promptly at 3:00 p.m.

Edward Kang mugshot Image provided by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.





For further information and updates, stay tuned to local news outlets.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.