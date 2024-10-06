Neighbors and businesses in Fernandina Beach bracing for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Milton

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Just last month, there was constant rain that caused flooding in Fernandina Beach, and that area was also impacted by Hurricane Helene just last week.

Residents said they cannot catch a break from this bad weather as the ground is already saturated.

Elliot Sloan, a Fernandina Beach resident, said they were hit by heavy rains and winds during Helene; however, he still feels he and his neighbors got lucky.

“It’s scary to think there are other storms brewing right after one another,” said Sloan.

Sloan said he sends his prayers to those who are still cleaning up the damage Helene left behind and are now forced to prepare for Milton.

“Nobody thought the hurricane was going to hook right and crush Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The charts tell you one thing, and you must prepare for another thing,” said Sloan.

A few blocks down at Nana Teresa’s Bake Shop, the owner said there was extensive flooding in the town and Hurricane Helene exacerbated the problem. The bakery limited its hours during the hurricane and owner Mark Markarian said that is the plan for Milton as well.

“We have power generators ready for the frozen stuff. If it’s a major hurricane coming through, we will literally donate everything. We will bake and donate everything in the bakery,” said Markarian.

He said his biggest concern is another windstorm could tear down the trees Hurricane Helene began to damage.

The First Alert Weather Team said September was abnormally wet in northeast Florida, especially in Nassau County.

