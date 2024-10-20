New bus tracking app to launch via Duval County Public Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is launching a new app to track buses in real time.

The Edulog app will be launched on Friday, November 1. On top of tracking bus riders' location in real-time, bus delays and any other communication will be featured in the app as well.

The Edulog app can be downloaded now as it is in its live testing mode. Families are encouraged to download now so they may become familiar with the app’s interface.

DCPS provided the following instructions for downloading and registering through the app

Download: Families can search and download the “Edulog Parent Portal” via the Apple or Google Play Store. NOTE: 2 versions of the app exist on platforms. “Edulog Parent Portal Lite” is the incorrect app.

Sign-in: Once in the app, select “Sign in by external provider” at the bottom of the page. Then select “Duval County Public Schools.”

Login credentials: Linked Parent Account login credentials are required to log in

Apart of the Edulog app, students must scan their student ID badge upon entry and exit of the bus to properly relay information on the app.

