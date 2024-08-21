New DCPS concept saves Atlantic Beach, Seabreeze Elementary from closure, others added

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community support around neighborhood schools in Duval could be making a difference. A new “Community Feedback Driven Idea” saves several schools originally on the chopping block.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Dozens of schools would’ve been slashed under the Master Facilities Plan to help Duval County Public Schools overcome a $1.4 billion shortfall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbors supporting Atlantic Beach Elementary were the first to kickstart the “Save Our Schools” rally to stop closures of neighborhood schools. ABE is now saved under the “idea” along with Seabreeze Elementary, which would be replaced by a new building.

“This is not just about education. This is about community,” Atlantic Beach Mayor Curtis Ford said. “It appears we will prevail in the end. Right now, it’s just a new concept.”

He urges his citizens to stay focused and continue fighting.

The new idea, presented to board members last Thursday, saves nine neighborhood schools, but adds other including Woodland Acres, Whitehouse, and Ramona Boulevard to the list.

RELATED STORIES: DCPS considers closing schools, including Atlantic Beach Elementary

Ed White High School would also merge into a rebuilt Westside High School. According to the concept, it would still leave the district with a slightly improved $1 billion shortfall.

“We’ve got to close that gap, or at least significantly reduce that number — but let’s not start with our best schools if it’s not in the best interest of our community,” Mayor Ford said.

The group behind the Master Facilities Plan will continue to flesh out the details with a final recommendation presented in September. It could be voted on during the board’s October meeting according to a timeline within the plan.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.