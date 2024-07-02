New DCPS superintendent focuses on community during swearing in ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County’s new superintendent wrapped up day two on the job with an official swearing-in ceremony Tuesday. During his speech to the audience, he said one of his main focuses is community engagement.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In two weeks, Dr. Christopher Bernier said the district would roll out an “entry plan” that includes community town hall meetings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have to build trust in this community. The only way to do that is to work with them,” he said.

The new superintendent acknowledged the several challenges to get there though, as the district navigates budget gaps, school consolidation, and employee ethical concerns.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant asked about Duval County Public Schools’ falling enrollment with a shift to charter schools over traditional schools.

“How do you balance it?”, he asked. “The balance is always having the better product,” Dr. Bernier said. He added that there needs to be a focus on transition, not just from elementary to middle school or middle to high school, but between every grade.

Bernier’s $320,000 salary and contract was approved in June, making him the sixth highest paid superintendent in Florida. DCPS is also the sixth largest district.

“It’s really going to be all hands on deck to getting to as many people as I can possibly get to,” he said. “I have to open as many doors. They may be closed doors right now. I have to get those doors to re-open.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.