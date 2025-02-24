New details in claims of unethical conduct by St. Johns County Airport Authority board members

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax is now uncovering new details behind the allegations of Florida open meeting law violations, voting conflicts of interest, and retaliation from St. Johns County Airport Authority board chair Reba Ludlow and board member Len Tucker.

Those allegations against Ludlow and Tucker were first revealed in a letter Action News Jax obtained Friday from Douglas Law Firm – where they informed the board they’d be withdrawing as the airport authority’s legal team.

Two sources with inside knowledge of the board’s operations and the allegations now reveal that during the airport authority’s last board meeting, Ludlow and Tucker were the driving forces behind introducing a policy change that would directly benefit them financially as airport tenants.

Despite that alleged voting conflict of interest being pointed out by the board’s former attorneys at Douglas Law, the vote proceeded anyway.

Those two sources also tell Action News Jax that Ludlow and Tucker also repeatedly discussed that policy change privately and outside of Sunshine Law.

The sources add Tucker also reportedly threatened to fire a member of Douglas Law’s team in retaliation for them pointing out the alleged violations.

The airport did release the following statement Saturday regarding the allegations:

“The staff of the Northeast Florida Regional Airport remains focused on the safe and orderly operation of the airport while the board of directors addresses this matter at their next regularly scheduled board meeting. This matter has no impact on the day-to-day operations of the airport.”

Fellow board member Jennifer Liotta is calling for a stronger response, after only hearing of that press release when Action News Jax told her about it.

“Unfortunately, I learned about that press release from a journalist instead of through proper channels,” Liotta said. “And to me, that raises some serious concerns about how this is being handled internally.”

On Monday morning, Action News Jax Logan MacDonald also attempted to reach Ludlow for comment at her home, but the community was gated off. MacDonald then knocked on the door of Tucker’s home looking for a response to the allegations, but no answer.

Neither accused board member responded to Action News Jax’s requests for comment over email.

The Florida Ethics Commission also tells Action News Jax they have no complaint filed against Ludlow, Tucker, or the board.

However, Action News Jax learned the State Attorney’s Office was notified about the allegations and could review the case for possible criminal charges. That office has not responded to our request for comment.

