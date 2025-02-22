Law firm drops St. Johns County Airport Authority over allegations of law violations

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned The St. Johns County Airport Authority is in need of new legal representation after its law firm accused some members of the governing board of violating the state’s Sunshine Law.

Action News Jax obtained a letter sent to board members by Douglas Law Firm, in which the firm accused two board members of violating public meetings and records laws and Florida’s voting conflicts law.

“Our firm has repeatedly advised of the consequences that could endanger the Airport Authority,” wrote the firm. “Those warnings and legal advice have been ignored.”

In a press release Saturday, the airport responded, saying it is aware of the law firm’s withdrawal and, “The staff of the Northeast Florida Regional Airport remains focused on the safe and orderly operation of the Airport while the Board of Directors addresses this matter at their next regularly scheduled board meeting. This matter has no impact on the day-to-day operations of the Airport”.

A special board meeting was previously scheduled for Monday, but was canceled by the board chair without explanation.

The next regular board meeting is March 10th.

Board member Jennifer Liotta told Action News Jax she found out about the press release from one of our reporters, not from her four fellow board members.

She’s calling for a full investigation into the allegations laid out in the law firm’s letter, adding that the lack of legal council is “detrimental” to the board’s operations.

“Do the proper interviews, document reviews, whatever’s necessary and come back with a report. And that may potentially lead to referrals to the Florida Commission on Ethics or potentially law enforcement,” said Liotta.

We’ve learned the state attorney’s office has been notified about the allegations and could review the case for potential criminal charges.

Action News Jax has reached out to the two board members named in the letter, but we have not heard back.

