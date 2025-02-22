St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office votes NO to unionization

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office voted NO to unionizing all deputies on Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax reported several weeks ago regarding the votes to unionize, where experts said that officers would be able to “have a seat at the table” and ask for higher wages.

In a statement by Sheriff Rob Hardwick, he states:

“These results are a reflection of my commitment to provide the best pay, benefits, and equipment for the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. I’m proud of the work they do on a daily basis, and I am honored to be their Sheriff. I will continue to be relentless in my efforts to provide a phenomenal quality of life for our personnel and their families as we serve the citizens of St. Johns County.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.