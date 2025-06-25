JSO searching for two women accused of stealing from sports store at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two women accused of stealing more than $1,500 in merchandise from an athleisure store at St. Johns Town Center.

According to officers, the theft happened about a month ago.

Store employees said one woman acted as a lookout while the other filled a bag with clothing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Employees told police neither woman attempted to pay before leaving the store.

Officers reviewed a receipt showing more than $1,500 worth of stolen items.

Anyone with information is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.