New evidence, renewed push for answers in deadly Jacksonville hit and run

Jacksonville, Fl — Welcome to the Thursday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News - as we track another morning with wet/damp roads and traffic delays. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says a few heavy downpours are possible throughout the afternoon with embedded storms at times. A few showers will linger into this evening, but generally we will be drying out. Friday will bring a hot day in the lower to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will be about 100 in the afternoon. Only isolated showers and storms on Friday afternoon.

Three Big Things to Know:

Seven months after a woman was hit and killed in Jacksonville’s Hillcrest neighborhood, police are releasing new evidence in an appeal for tips. Robbie Roberts was on a walk when a car hit her and drove off last October at Normandy and Lenox Avenue. She died just days from celebrating her 54th birthday. JSO has just released surveillance footage of the crash. They’re hoping that, plus a $3,000 reward, will lead to an arrest.

Jacksonville, we need your help. On Tuesday, October 22nd of last year, 53-year-old Robbie Roberts, a retired Air... Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A former Florida congressman and vocal critic of Donald Trump says he wants to become governor in the president’s adopted home state of Florida, and he’s running as a Democrat. David Jolly made the announcement this morning. Jolly is the latest party convert hoping to wrest back control of what had been the country’s premier swing state that in recent years has made a hard shift to the right. Jolly says he’s running because “Republicans in Tallahassee have gone too far in dividing us.” Governor Ron DeSantis is term limited, and can’t run for reelection in 2026.

President Trump is again banning people from countries his administration deems dangerous from coming to America. The travel ban issued Wednesday is a repeat of an order of his first administration that led to widespread confusion at airports. This version includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Trump’s first travel ban was issued in 2017 and banned travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries. The order was retooled until a version was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.