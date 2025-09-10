New Putnam County ordinance places stricter residency restrictions on sex offenders, predators

Putnam County has implemented a new ordinance that imposes stricter residency restrictions on sexual offenders and predators who live in the county.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office posted details on social media on Tuesday about the new ordinance to keep the public up to date.

The ordinance, passed by the Putnam County Board of Commissioners, increases the minimum distance that registered sexual offenders and predators must maintain from schools, childcare facilities, parks, and other locations to 2,500 feet, up from the 1,000 feet required by state law.

In addition to the increased distance requirements, the ordinance prohibits sexual offenders from residing within 500 feet of each other unless they are related by blood, marriage, or adoption.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

It also limits the number of sexual offenders who can live in multi-family dwellings, manufactured home parks, or condominiums to no more than 10 percent of the occupied single-dwelling units.

The ordinance introduces registration fees for sexual offenders, including a $50 fee for initial registration, $25 for re-registration, and $10 for reporting changes in residency outside of regular updates.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sexual offenders and predators are also barred from participating in Halloween or Fall Festival events that involve children, such as distributing candy or wearing costumes.

Violations of the ordinance are classified as a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to 364 days in the Putnam County Jail, or both.

These new regulations do not apply to municipalities within the county.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.