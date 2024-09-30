New trash hauler taking over Clay County refuse services

Clay County, Fla. — Clay County’s new trash hauler, FCC Environmental Services, starts refuse pickups Tuesday. People living near the Oakleaf Plantation Area will have pickups on Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Middleburg and keystone Heights will have pickups Tuesday; Orange Park on Wednesday; Fleming Island and Green Cove Springs on Friday.

Click here for the county’s full trash pick up schedule.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Duval Department of Health issues health alert for harmful blue-green algae for St. Johns River

Read: Supplies rushed to communities isolated by Helene as death toll rises to at least 107

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.