New trash, recycling services launch Monday in Orange Park

Orange Park, Fla. — Attention Orange Park residents.

Your trash, recycling, and yard waste services will change starting on June 3.

Here are some reminders from town leaders:

DO NOT start using your new carts until June 3rd. Items in them will NOT be collected until then.

Trash service is still twice a week. Recycling is every other week.

Yard waste is weekly. Yard waste MUST be in a container or a plastic or brown paper bag.

This ONLY applies to residents of the Town of Orange Park.

If you’re not sure if these changes apply to you, check your address here: https://bit.ly/topstreets.

Here’s the new trash and recycling collection calendar.

Town of Orange Park Trash and Recycling Collection Calendar (Credit: Town of Orange Park)

Here’s your yard waste collection schedule. The areas in green will be picked up on Tuesday. The area in beige will be picked up on Wednesday.

Yard Waste Collection Days Green is Tuesday, beige is Wednesday (Credit: Town of Orange Park)

