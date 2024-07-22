Nocatee neighbors fear cell tower proposal creates concerning precedent for future development

NOCATEE, Fla. — A local neighborhood’s fight against a cell tower goes beyond just the proposed site. Neighbors fear approving the tower could create a domino effect of unwanted development.

“We were looking for an area that protected the environment and was full of the outdoor lifestyle so that we can have our children and family go on runs and walks,” Elizabeth Kelly, a Nocatee resident, said.

Nature is why Kelly moved in, but she argued a proposed cell tower about 250 feet from her development does not match the area. She lives in St. Johns County, but the tower is just over the county line in Duval.

“The developer wants to rezone that land in order to put a cell tower in an area that doesn’t fit and doesn’t meet the requirements for that land,” she said.

The proposed site, near the powerlines on the south side of Valley Ridge Boulevard, would be 100 feet from the road instead of the city’s required 170 feet. It would also be 54 feet from wetlands, even though city ordinance requires 340 feet. The last requirement is that towers are supposed to be 340 feet from a house, yet this site is 240 feet away.

“The concern here is where does it end. If Jacksonville doesn’t set the precedent now, the next developer will push through the next project that also doesn’t follow the rules and regulations,” Kelly said.

Jacksonville’s Planning Department also recommended denial of the rezoning application. Staff cited the requirement next to houses, wetlands, and the road.

“We are not even close to meeting these minimum requirements. So that is something we need to take into consideration,” Jennifer Kennedy, another concerned resident, said.

The next closest cell tower, also owned by NexTower, is less than two miles away. According to the proposal application, some neighbors have little or no cell service inside in the surrounding neighborhoods. The tower would improve 5G coverage, according to the application.

Neighbors also said the balloon for the city’s balloon test got caught up in the nearby high-voltage powerlines

Action News Jax reached out to NexTower for a statement about the neighbors’ concerns. So far, we have not heard back. The proposal is still in committee and set to go for another public hearing in September.

