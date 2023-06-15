North Florida School of Education is looking for iCan Bike Camp volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida School of Education is looking for people who would like to help bike riders reach their goals.

This is the perfect opportunity for high school and college athletic teams to earn community service hours, get in a great workout, and make memories with new friends!

Click here to register: bit.ly/461IIsy

iCan bike Information and requirements:

Camp dates: July 10, 2023 - July 14, 2023

Five 90-minute sessions – need 10-12 volunteers per session

Session 1: 8:30-9:45 am

Session 2: 10:05-11:20 AM

Session 3: 11:40 am -12:55 pm

Session 4: 2:00-3:15 pm

Session 5: 3:35-4:50 pm

14 years and older

Able to attend all 5 days for the same session (preferred)

Able to jog/run alongside rider entire 75 minutes1 hour volunteer orientation on Sunday, 7/09 from 3:00-4:00 pm in the NFSSE Gymnasium (highly encouraged)

Camp location: North Florida School of Special Education223 Mill Creek Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32211

