Northeast Florida job seekers: Virtual job fair happening Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A virtual job fair is taking place on Thursday, with 20 companies seeking to hire local workers.

CareerSource Northeast Florida is hosting the fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Companies like Clay County District Schools, Nova Southeastern University, and the Ritz-Carlton will be present.

To participate, you must register online. To do that, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.