‘Not surprised at all:’ Clay County driver arrested for shooting at another car in alleged road rage

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A case of alleged road rage led to an attempted murder arrest in Clay County Wednesday morning.

Angel Valdes, 26, now faces two counts of attempted murder after that road rage incident in Fleming Island, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Valdes pulled around a car trying to make a turn at U.S. 17 and Live Oak Lane. According to a social media post from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Valdes blocked that car from driving, got out of his truck, and fired three shots at their vehicle.

“Today it’s just crazy what people will do,” Clay County driver Alex Pellum told Action News Jax Thursday. “But the road rage is crazy every day.”

RELATED: Man fired 3 shots at victims’ car in road rage event, pulled over 9 minutes later, Clay deputies say

Investigators say Valdes took off after firing his gun, but was pulled over by Green Cove Springs police not even 10 minutes later. His license plate was tagged by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s license plate scanners.

“Thank God that there’s license plate readers, because what if that had gone worse?” Clay County driver Cheyenne Tucker said. “We need to do something about these people. Cus that’s not safe.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tucker said she’s shocked to hear of such an incident happening where she drives almost every day.

“I’m not quite used to people going nuts and shooting people,” Tucker said.

However, Pellum told Action News Jax he isn’t surprised at all.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Not a shock. I’m not surprised at all to see that,” Pellum said. “That happens every day out here, especially in Jacksonville. It’s chaos out here every day.”

We have no reports of any injuries in this case.

According to Clay County court records, Valdes has a long list of previous traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.