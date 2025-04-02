Man fired 3 shots at victims’ car in road rage event, pulled over 9 minutes later, Clay deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in jail after a road rage-related shooting that happened Wednesday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Angel Valdes, 26, is facing two counts of attempted murder, CCSO said in a news release.

Around 6:45 a.m., deputies said a Ford F-150 driven by Valdes, and the victims’ sedan were traveling south on U.S. 17 near County Road 220.

As the cars were approaching Live Oak Lane, the sedan moved into the turn lane, but Valdes moved his truck in front of them and blocked them from moving, CCSO said.

Deputies said Valdes got out of the truck and started yelling at the victims, then grabbed a shotgun and fired three shots at the sedan.

The victims were not injured, CCSO said.

Valdes got back into his truck and continued south down U.S. 17, CCSO said. The victims called 911 and were able to give the operator a partial tag number.

CCSO said its Real Time Crime Center was able to use license plate readers in the area to find the truck and its full tag number.

Within nine minutes, Valdes was located in Green Cove Springs and pulled over by CCSO with help from the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any additional information is asked to call CCSO’s non-emergency line at 904-264-6512 or submit a tip on the SaferWatch app.

