October marks the end of the toll booth season for ST. Johns County Beaches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Saturday, September 30, marks the end of toll-booth season for St. Johns County Beaches.

Vehicle owners won’t be required to buy passes to access around 12 miles of beach until March 1, 2024. St. Johns County staff will close vehicular beach access gates at 7:30 p.m. and reopen them at 8 a.m. to allow nesting sea turtles to have a safe beach throughout the night.

Drivers will still be expected to follow all beach vehicle safety rules. Access depends on beach conditions including weather, sand, or tides that may cause ramps to close or temporarily limit access to four-wheel drive vehicles.

For up-to-date information regarding St. Johns County beaches, please visit www.sjcfl.us/beaches, or call 904-209-0331.

