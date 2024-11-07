One week left to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians who sustained loss from Hurricane Debby have one week remaining to apply for federal assistance.

The deadline is Nov. 12, 2024. Apply by clicking HERE or using the FEMA mobile app

Homeowners in the following counties may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for displacement, basic home repair, personal property losses, and other uninsured expenses:

Alachua

Baker

Citrus

Colombia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hillsborough

Jefferson

LaFayette

Levy

Madison

Pinellas

Sarasota

Suwannee

Taylor

