Orange Park hosting series of meetings for input on possible town square

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park officials want your opinion about a possible central town square.

According to town leaders, residents expressed a strong desire for one during Visioning 2040.

Now, the town is having a series of community input meetings.

There’s a kickoff meeting on July 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On July 9, there’s a walk audit from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then, public input office hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s a local business owners meeting on July 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Finally, a wrap-up session on July 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All of these meetings are happening at the town council chambers on Park Avenue.

