Orange Park hosting series of meetings for input on possible town square

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Town square community input meetings Orange Park officials want to hear from you. (Town of Orange Park)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park officials want your opinion about a possible central town square.

According to town leaders, residents expressed a strong desire for one during Visioning 2040.

Now, the town is having a series of community input meetings.

There’s a kickoff meeting on July 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On July 9, there’s a walk audit from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then, public input office hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s a local business owners meeting on July 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Finally, a wrap-up session on July 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All of these meetings are happening at the town council chambers on Park Avenue.

