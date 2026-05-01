Orange Park Library hosts Cat Café with kitten adoptions available

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Library will host a Cat Café event on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clay County Animal Services will partner with the library to offer kitten adoptions and a welcoming environment for visitors of all ages.

The event provides an opportunity for community members to enjoy a cozy reading experience alongside playful kittens. Clay County Animal Services will be on-site, giving visitors the chance to find a pet to adopt. The adoption fee for kittens is $25, and those who adopt will receive a goody bag.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., families can participate in additional activities offered in the Children’s Department. Cat toys will be available for guests to interact and play with the kittens throughout the entire event.

Everyone is welcome to join the fun, and no commitment to adopt is required to attend.

Community members interested in supporting Clay County Animal Services can contribute through a designated Amazon wish list.

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