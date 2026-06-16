Over 20 companies to attend Jacksonville Job Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Job seekers from around Northeast Florida will be making their way to the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel for the Jacksonville Job Fair. The fair will take place Wednesday, June 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to Job News Jacksonville, more than 20 local companies will be in attendance, looking to fill hundreds of positions ranging from entry-level to professional, blue and white-collar, and full and part-time roles. Companies may conduct on-the-spot interviews and make immediate job offers. “This is a unique opportunity for job seekers to meet in-person and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Jacksonville’s best companies and organizations,” said Job News Jacksonville.

Companies looking to fill positions include:

Allied Universal

Cambria Hotel

CareerSource Northeast Florida

City of Jacksonville

CNS Healthcare

Cox Media Group

Dedicated Senior Medical Center

Dignity Memorial

Elo Restoration

Globe Life

Massey Services

Military Sealift Command

Naples Hotel Group

Norlee Group

Norsan Media

Northwest Mutual

RadiFi Credit Union

Sevita Health

Star V Learning Centers

U.S. Army

U.S. Marine Corps

Attendees are asked to pre-register on the Job News Jacksonville website.

Job News Jacksonville recommends that attendees dress professionally and work on their pitch summarizing their skills and experience. Attendees should also bring multiple copies of their resume or work history to the job fair.

You can find more information on this event as well as future events on the Job News Jacksonville website.

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