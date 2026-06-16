Clay deputies looking for man who grabbed woman while she was walking in Jennings State Forest

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say grabbed a woman while she was walking her dog in Jennings State Forest on Tuesday morning.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said the woman was walking her dog on Powell Ford Road when a man jumped out and grabbed her arm.

Cook said the woman’s dog was able to scare the man off.

Cook gave a briefing about the incident on Facebook. She said they are working with the woman to create a composite sketch of the man.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact CCSO at (904) 264-6512.

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