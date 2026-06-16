Monaco Arms residents being asked to pay more in rent, after rent was already covered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monaco Arms residents tell Action News Jax they are being asked to pay rent money, but they say they’ve already paid. Several residents received notices on their doors that show balances, some up to $700.

Leslie King, in an interview, told us she’s lived in Monaco apartments for almost 10 years. Her lease, signed in 2020, says she’s supposed to receive $1,118 in HUD assistance. That leaves her rent at zero dollars.

“They put up a notice today saying that different people owe money, that we have section eight and HUD, and they’re saying that we owe almost $1,000 to $200,000, even though we have section eight and HUD and everything is paid for,” King said.

Several residents say that is also the reality for them. They did not want to go on camera out of fear of retaliation, but showed us the letters they received.

One neighbor owes 359 dollars, another owes 754 dollars. They say they’ve already paid. When King went to management about her balance she says she was told management would look into it.

“They said we will look into it, give us a few days. Our finance officer is not here right now and when our finance officer gets back we’ll look into it and let you know within five days,” King said.

We asked King if that ever happened.

“No, it’s been almost two weeks since I questioned my finance officer about that,” King said.

Action News Jax Jasmine Butler went to the leasing office to see if they had answers about why residents were being asked to pay money, if their rent was already covered.

She saw what looked to be management going inside, but was met with a closed sign. While waiting for someone to come out, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer told our crew that management had asked for them to leave the property.

“Between me and my other neighbors, we are simply trying to live our lives. We’re happy, we’re doing everything correctly. We just wanna have a normal apartment complex like everybody else,” King said.

We reached out to the Jacksonville Housing Authority to see if they assist or manage this property in any way because residents received Section 8 and HUD assistance.

We were told to send an email and that they’d follow up with me. They requested the notice documents to review.

Action News Jax also reached out to TPI management, the property management company listed on the notices residents received.

We are still waiting to hear back.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.