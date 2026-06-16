First Alert Weather: Scattered storms overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Widely scattered showers & storms into early this evening then partly cloudy before scattered showers & storms return overnight. Some heavy rain & lightning deep into the night for some areas.

Wednesday & Thursday will be hot & humid with a few afternoon/early evening showers & storms. Highs will be in the 90s, feel-like temps. 100-105.

The coverage of afternoon showers & storms will increase Friday through Saturday before becoming more widely scattered again Sunday into early next week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.Sunday again

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TROPICS:

“Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list. We continue to track a disturbance that will enter the far Northwest Gulf near Mexico & South Texas tonight/Wed. then will move northeast with some chance at some development before moving inland over Texas &/or Louisiana Wed. night/Thu. There will be heavy rain along the Gulf coast & Deep South this week near the disturbance.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy, scattered storms overnight. Low: 73

A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy, scattered storms overnight. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 91

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 91 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 74

Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 74 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 93 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storm. 75/94

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storm. 75/94 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/93

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/93 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/94

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/94 MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 72/95

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