Putnam County man arrested, accused of making threats to kill Trump

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Crescent City man is facing federal charges after authorities said he sent online messages threatening to kill the President and blow up the White House, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Ryan Brown, 27, has been charged by indictment with two counts of threatening to kill the President Trump.

United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced the indictment Tuesday stating that on April 16 Brown sent a message on “whitehouse.gov” threatening to blow up the White House in one week’s time. On May 25, Brown reportedly sent another message to “whitehouse.gov” stating he would kill the President in cold blood, Kehoe stated in a news release.

If convicted of both counts, Brown faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

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