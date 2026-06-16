Tracking what could be the first tropical development of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been designated along the south Texas coast. It is forecast to become a minimal Tropical Storm Arthur before moving inland over Louisiana.

Heavy tropical rains are ongoing across Texas and Louisiana, and that will spread east into the deep South. This system poses no threat to northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

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