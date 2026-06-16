Gas prices slowly going down as Middle East tensions show signs of cooling 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers across Northeast Florida are beginning to see some relief at the gas pump after months of elevated fuel prices tied to tensions in the Middle East.

The recent announcement of a possible agreement aimed at easing tensions between the United States and Iran has helped lower oil prices, a development that experts say should continue to bring down gasoline prices in the coming days and weeks. However, industry analysts caution that significant savings at the pump will not happen overnight.

“The oil market is responding more favorably to the latest announcement about easing tensions between the United States and Iran. As a result, we’re seeing oil prices move lower, which should drag gas prices lower as well,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

Many local drivers say they have already noticed a difference.

“I have seen a little bit of a dip,” said Jacksonville driver Rick Ferguson.

For others whose livelihoods depend on driving, any decrease is welcome news.

“Recent couple of months, it was really painful,” said Dado Jakovljevic, who works in transportation. “It was killing me. Right now the prices are looking to go down, so it’s a lot better now, and I expect in the future they’ll go even lower.”

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Duval County is currently around $3.76. That is approximately 15 cents less than a week ago and 45 cents lower than a month ago. Despite the recent decline, drivers are still paying about 88 cents more per gallon than they were at this time last year.

Jenkins noted that consumers should not expect fuel prices to immediately return to levels seen before the recent conflict.

“Gas prices rise like a rocket and fall like a feather,” Jenkins said.

He explained that while crude oil prices have declined, it could take several weeks or even months for those lower costs to fully work their way through the supply chain and reach consumers. Other factors, including summer travel demand and fuel inventories, will also influence how quickly prices move.

“Don’t expect gas prices to fall back to pre-war prices overnight,” Jenkins said. “It could take weeks before drivers see the full effects of this shift, and that’s assuming oil prices return to where they were before this conflict began.”

For drivers, the recent trend offers cautious optimism.

“Just hope we get things back on track,” he said. “Hopefully we’re headed in the right direction, and we all just have to hang tight until we get there.”

AAA says that if crude oil prices continue to decline, motorists could see gas prices around the Independence Day holiday resemble what they were paying at the pump in 2024, providing additional relief during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

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