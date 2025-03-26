Pair arrested in Baker County drug raid, accused of trafficking fentanyl

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A search warrant served at a home in south Sanderson near the Union County line Monday netted numerous drugs and the arrests of two people. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Raulerson, 25, and Katalyn Thorton, 28, had been the subjects of numerous drug related complaints prompting a raid of their home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During the raid, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden and detectives located numerous illegal narcotics, including a trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, approximately 75 pills, and almost two pounds of marijuana, a Baker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post states.

Raulerson and Thorton were arrested and book into jail on charges including Trafficking in Fentanyl; Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Sell; Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription; Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Sell; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the Facebook post states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: DeSantis: Florida’s U.S. flags will fly full-staff Inauguration Day

Read: Jax City Council overrides mayor’s veto of trash contract increase, mayor vows to stand her ground

Read: Sources: Jacksonville police, Clay County deputies serving warrant in Oakleaf

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.