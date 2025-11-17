Palatka man dies after motorized scooter collides with SUV

PALATKA, Fla. — A 21-year-old Palatka man is dead after the motorized scooter he was riding collided with an SUV Sunday night. The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. at State Road 19 and Horseman Club Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding the motorized scooter eastbound on Horseman Club Road approaching State Road 19, the news release states. The SUV, driven by a 52-year-old Fort McCoy woman, was traveling southbound on State Road 19.

As the SUV approached Horseman Club Road, the motorized scooter pulled into its path resulting in a collision, the news release states.

