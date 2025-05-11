Palm Coast man in critical condition after crashing into tree

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old Palm Coast man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after crashing the car he was driving into a tree Saturday night. The accident happened at about 8:25 p.m. at West View Parkway and Whippoorwill Drive.

The man was driving westbound on West View Parkway east of Whippoorwill Drive, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The vehicle left the roadway, “for an unknown reason,” the news release states, traveling across all the lanes of travel before colliding with a tree.

The driver was taken the Halifax in Daytona in serious condition, the news release states.

