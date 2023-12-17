PeacemakingJax invites residents to transform Downtown Jacksonville into community spaces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — PlacemakingJax, a dynamic initiative fostering community engagement, is calling on the people of Jacksonville to participate in the creation of pop-up projects or large-scale interventions in Downtown Jacksonville.

The goal is to revitalize underused public spaces, turning them into vibrant community hubs. Facilitated by Downtown Vision and funded in part by the #DTJax Gala held annually in February.

Projects undertaken by PlacemakingJax occur within Downtown Jacksonville’s Business Improvement District (BID). Utilizing various public spaces such as sidewalks, alleyways, vacant storefronts, green lots, public parks, parking lots, streets, and the riverfront, the initiative seeks to transform these areas into celebrated community places. While the projects are temporary, the impact aims to drive permanent positive change.

PlacemakingJax projects are initiated by locals who bring forward ideas to enhance the vibrancy of Downtown Jacksonville. These resident-led initiatives thrive on collaboration with community partners, city agencies, and funders. The program envisions a platform where residents, artists, and neighborhood groups can actively contribute, fostering creativity to address community needs and aspirations.

In the latest development, PlacemakingJax 2.0 is currently accepting applications for downtown public space activation ideas in the business improvement district for the year 2024. The open call welcomes ideas seeking funding ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, emphasizing a community-led approach with support from PlacemakingJax.

If you have an idea for transforming a public space into a vibrant community spot in Downtown Jacksonville, the application process is open. The deadline for submissions is approaching, with applications accepted until midnight tomorrow.

To submit your application or learn more about PlacemakingJax, visit their website HERE.

Don’t miss the opportunity to contribute to the transformation of Downtown Jacksonville and bring your creative ideas to life with the support of PlacemakingJax.

