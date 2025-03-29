Pedestrian killed overnight in Columbia County crash, per FHP

FIVE POINTS, Fla. — The Flordia Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight traffic fatality in Columbia County, where a pedestrian was killed.

According to the FHP report, the crash occurred on US Highway 441 in the Five Points area at around 12:15 a.m.

The report states that a vehicle was traveling north on US 441 near Meeks Street, where a 50-year-old pedestrian was in the north lane in the immediate path of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, and the driver came to a final rest shortly after.

FHP says that the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

