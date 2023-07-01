People can now submit a tip to JSO through an unsolved crime website

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has a website where they post pictures of petit theft, grand larceny, and other crimes that have not yet been solved.

JSO does not share the date or time when these crimes happened or an accurate address. They are giving the address to the thousand blocks.

So far they have posted about 72 photos.

One of the IRE sessions I attended was on “Visual Investigations.” The photos and the addresses have let me figure out where some of these crimes happened, and most of them are big-box, familiar-name stores: Lowes, Target, Walmart, and even the Apple Store in the St Johns Town Center.

You can submit tips here.

