Giant gator spotted on hole #3 at NAS Jacksonville Golf Course

A giant alligator was found roaming the NAS Jacksonville Golf Course on Friday.

Golfers and NAS social media joked that the alligator was simply their new security rover who was making sure that the golfers were not being unruly on this hot summer day.

The sighting occurred at Casa Linda Oaks Golf Course on hole #3, blue course.

