Farmers market coming to Jacksonville Tractor Supply Store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local farmers market is coming to Jacksonville later this month, giving shoppers a chance to support small businesses and pick up fresh food.

The Tractor Supply store on New Kings Road will host the event Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say visitors can expect locally-grown produce, along with baked goods, honey, arts and crafts, and other seasonal items made by vendors in the Jacksonville area.

The event is open to the public and will take place at 9025 New Kings Road.

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