‘He had so much more to give’: Community mourns the passing of Chris Payton-Jones, former NFL star

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chris Payton-Jones, an NFL veteran, was more than just a standout athlete; he was the embodiment of a dream realized.

Patrick Clark, a coach who guided him at Sandalwood High School, saw Jones accomplish one of his big dreams — getting to the bright lights of the NFL. Jones, Clark says, was a testament to what it meant to be truly genuine.

“He just was an honest, genuine, true-to-himself type of person,” Clark said, reflecting on the life of the first student he ever coached to reach the Division I level.

The community is now mourning the loss of the former star after a tragic accident claimed his life. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jones passed away Saturday night in Alachua County following a head-on collision on State Road 24. Authorities reported that Jones’ sedan became engulfed in flames after striking a truck; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

For Clark, the loss is deeply personal. Jones wasn’t just a player; he was a “nod of confidence” for a young coach.

“He just meant so much to me because he was the first player that I’ve ever had a hand in helping get to college on the Division I level,” Clark said.

Jones’ journey took him from Jacksonville to the University of Nebraska, where he signed on to become a Husker. His talent eventually carried him to the professional stage, including stints in the UFL and the NFL. Clark vividly recalls the moment Jones reached the pinnacle of the sport.

“Seeing him get the call from the Detroit Lions to welcome him to the National Football League and, you know, hugging his family and just being in that atmosphere... it hits you a little different because he had so much more to give to the world,” Clark said.

Beyond the jerseys and the accolades, Jones was known for a heart that outsized his athletic frame. He was a frequent mentor to the youth, always looking for ways to lift others up. Even in his grief, Clark finds solace in the legacy of service Jones left behind.

“I know somewhere he’s up in heaven helping somebody right now,” Clark said.

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