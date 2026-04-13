Man dragged, shot during carjacking in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A carjacking victim was shot and dragged by his vehicle on Sunday night in North Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the call on the 4000 block of Campus Hill Drive around 7:40 p.m.

Officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim told investigators that he was dropping off his child when he got into an argument with a man he didn’t know at the house.

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The argument got physical. The victim said the suspect grabbed a gun and pistol-whipped him. Then, he said the suspect started to drive off in the victim’s car while he was halfway inside of it.

As the car was moving, police said the victim was shot in the leg. He let go of the car and hit the pavement.

The suspect continued to drive away in the victim’s car. The vehicle was found a short distance away, abandoned.

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Detectives are working to find the suspect. They spoke to witnesses and are looking to see if the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers a 866-845-TIPS.

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