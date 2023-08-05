Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party coming to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts November 26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza as the beloved characters from the hit animated series, Peppa Pig, are set to take the stage at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 26.

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are all geared up to bring joy, laughter, and music to children and families in a way that’s bound to create unforgettable memories. The event promises to be a magical afternoon filled with singing, dancing, and interactive fun.

Attendees of all ages are invited to join Peppa and her family as they lead the audience in a joyful sing-along session featuring some of their most cherished tunes. From catchy melodies to heartwarming harmonies, the performance aims to captivate both young and old.

And that’s not all – the excitement continues as other familiar characters like Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe join the festivities. The Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts will be transformed into a vibrant, lively space, perfect for families to let loose and enjoy the experience to the fullest.

The 60-minute interactive sing-along adventure guarantees a unique opportunity for children and parents alike to immerse themselves in the world of Peppa Pig.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes, a spirit of celebration, and even balloons to enhance the party atmosphere. The event culminates in a dazzling disco ball experience that will have everyone grooving to the beat.

Tickets for this enchanting event are expected to be in high demand, so mark your calendars for Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts website HERE.

Whether you’re a die-hard Peppa Pig fan or simply looking for a fantastic family outing, this performance promises an afternoon of pure entertainment and joy.

