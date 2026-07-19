JSO: Jacksonville drug house raid nets over 500 grams of narcotics, four guns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 500 grams of illegal drugs and four firearms were seized after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives shut down a drug house off Sunbeam Road, according to JSO.

The investigation began last month when the department’s Narcotics Unit received a tip that a house on Ragsdale Drive was being used to sell drugs. Detectives confirmed that known violent criminals were operating out of the house, JSO said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A search warrant was obtained, and the Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team served it on Wednesday, July 1.

Investigators reported seizing the following:

18.3 grams of fentanyl

353.1 grams of methamphetamine

95.1 grams of powder cocaine

44.1 grams of crack cocaine

4.6 grams of MDMA

19.3 grams of marijuana

Three handguns

One rifle

$7,522 in cash

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Two men were arrested in connection with the raid: 46-year-old Cornelius Bell and 39-year-old Ronald Craven.

JSO said the investigation began because of a tip from the community and encouraged residents to report suspected drug activity by calling 904-630-0500.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.