‘He could have lost his life’: New civil rights trail marker honors Henry ‘Hank’ Thomas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new historical marker on Pearl Street has officially been added to Jacksonville’s Civil Rights Trail, honoring a man whose immense courage helped alter the course of American history.

The marker celebrates Henry “Hank” Thomas, one of the original 1961 Freedom Riders who risked their lives to challenge illegal segregation on interstate buses throughout the American South.

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The newly unveiled marker stands at the site of the former Greyhound bus station. Decades ago, this location served as a critical stop for Freedom Riders traveling through the region.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, alongside city leaders, community members and family, gathered at the site to celebrate Thomas’ lasting legacy.

“This site was home to the former Greyhound bus station where Freedom Riders traveled during the civil rights movement without incident,” Mayor Deegan stated during the ceremony. “We are so excited to have this in here for perpetuity in the city of Jacksonville. To be able to honor him in this way today, I think, is incredibly meaningful and impactful.”

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For Thomas, returning to Jacksonville to see his actions permanently etched into the city’s landscape provided a powerful, full-circle moment. The warm reception from local officials and citizens stood in stark contrast to the volatile atmosphere civil rights activists faced in the 1960s.

“It’s quite a difference than what I first witnessed in Jacksonville,” Thomas told the crowd. “So I thank all of you for being here. Thank you very much.”

Thomas’ family members attended the unveiling to witness history being preserved, emphasizing that the event serves as a vital reminder of the steep price paid for modern liberties.

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“If it wasn’t for the Freedom Riders, we wouldn’t be doing the things that we are doing right [now],” said Curtis Higgs, Thomas’ brother, who looked back on the era with pride. “That’s part of history. I was there.”

“He could have lost his life during that time. But he survived and he’s doing well and I’m proud of him,” his brother said.

The Pearl Street marker now stands as a permanent educational anchor on Jacksonville’s Civil Rights Trail, ensuring that future generations understand the profound local and national impact of the Freedom Riders.

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