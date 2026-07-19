Fatal crash involving patrol car closes all lanes on SR-16 in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — 10 P.M. UPDATE: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office sent out an update, confirming that the deputy involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The occupant of the second vehicle involved in the crash was pronounced deceased.

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

END OF UPDATE

The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that a fatal crash involving a patrol car has closed all lanes of State Road 16 near Stratton Boulevard Saturday night.

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office says that traffic is being diverted at State Road 16 and Race Track Road and State Road 16 at Four Mile Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s incident map first listed the crash as a “Patrol Car” crash at around 8:30 p.m. The crash was then updated to a “Fatality” by FHP at approximately 9:15 p.m.

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Action News Jax spoke with employees at nearby businesses who said traffic came to a standstill after the crash. A worker at a nearby restaurant said the scene appeared to be very serious, with traffic being redirected as of about 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died or said whether anyone else was injured.

Action News Jax has a crew on their way to the scene and is working to learn what led up to the crash, who was involved, and whether any law enforcement officers were hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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