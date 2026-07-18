Remains arrive at JIA of WWII vet killed more than eight decades ago in France, now identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A United States soldier has returned home. The remains of Private Mack Homer, United States Army, arrived at Jacksonville International Airport on Friday in a coffin draped with an American flag.
His remains were recently identified in France where he died on July 7, 1944 in an explosion along with fellow members of his unit following the D-Day invasion in Normandy.
Homer was born on Feb. 10, 1924, and entered the United States Army at Fort Benning, Georgia, on Feb. 10, 1943, according to his obituary. He served with Company E, 364th Engineer General Service Regiment, United States Army Corps of Engineers, in the European Theater of Operations during World War II.
He died while clearing munitions from a captured enemy bunker. Homer’s remains were located and identified after more than eight decades and a service of honorable burial will be held for him at noon Friday at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Homer’s services are being handled by Harrington Funeral Home.
“Harrington Funeral Home, Inc. is proud to serve the Homer family with dignity and respect, and we extend our deepest honor and heartfelt gratitude for the life, service, and ultimate sacrifice of Private Mack Homer,” the funeral home stated in a social media post.