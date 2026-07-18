Former Rams Super Bowl champion facing arson charges after fire at Florida landscaping business

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — West Melbourne, Fla. police have arrested an employee that was recently fired from a landscaping business. Javian Hawkins, 26, is accused of setting a fire that heavily damaged Tropic-Care of Florida, 7635 Progress Cir, West Melbourne.

Hawkins, who was a standout athlete at Cocoa High School, was a member of the 2021 Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.

West Melbourne police said Hawkins intentionally set multiple company vehicles on fire early Wednesday morning after entering the secured property on Progress Circle and obtaining gasoline from an unlocked work vehicle.

The flames spread to the business, causing extensive damage, a police news release states.

Hawkins was arrested on Thursday and is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a nearly $300,000 bond facing multiple charges, including arson, burglary, and criminal mischief.

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