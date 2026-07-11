FHP: Two dead after wrong-way crash on I-95 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two men died early Saturday morning after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 north of State Road 200, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., when a 39-year-old Jacksonville man driving a sedan entered the southbound lanes of I-95 while heading north, troopers said. He was traveling in the inside left lane when he collided head-on with an SUV driven by a 49-year-old Kingsland, Georgia, man, who was headed south in the same lane.

The impact sent the SUV careening to the right, where it overturned and came to rest on the outer shoulder, FHP said.

A 26-year-old St. Augustine man driving a sedan behind the SUV swerved to avoid the wrong-way vehicle, veering into the center lane. In doing so, his car struck debris, including an engine block, that had come off the SUV in the crash.

The wrong-way sedan came to rest in the center and inside lanes. The St. Augustine driver’s sedan stopped in the inside lane and shoulder, facing south.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was later pronounced dead at UF Health Jacksonville. The Highway Patrol did not report injuries to the third driver.

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