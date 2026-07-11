First Alert Weather: Seasonably hot & humid with drier days

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s very hot and humid Saturday afternoon
- Rain and storms have developed far south and west of Jax
- Heads up for spots near and west of I-95 for additional storm development this evening
- Sunday brings more heat, humidity, rain and storms
- We’ll likely see an earlier start to the rain compared to today
- The beaches and I-95 will be included in the storm threat Sunday afternoon
- Monday stays a tad on the stormy side before the days get drier by late week
- Temperatures also stay at and just slightly above average
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TROPICS:
- No active storms & no development expected
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 74
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot, Scattered Storms. High: 95
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/92
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/91
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 72/93
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 73/93
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 74/94
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
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