First Alert Weather: Seasonably hot & humid with drier days

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s very hot and humid Saturday afternoon

Rain and storms have developed far south and west of Jax

Heads up for spots near and west of I-95 for additional storm development this evening

Sunday brings more heat, humidity, rain and storms

We’ll likely see an earlier start to the rain compared to today

The beaches and I-95 will be included in the storm threat Sunday afternoon

Monday stays a tad on the stormy side before the days get drier by late week

Temperatures also stay at and just slightly above average

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS:

No active storms & no development expected

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot, Scattered Storms. High: 95

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 72/93

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 73/93

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 74/94

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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