Florida Forestry, JFRD responding to brush fire in area of JTB and Hodges Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Division of Forestry and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are responding to a brush fire in the wooded area just south of James Turner Butler Boulevard (JTB) and Hodges Boulevard Saturday evening.

Florida Forestry estimates the fire to be 50 acres and 30% contained as of around 6:15 p.m.

JFRD warns residents and motorists to expect smoky conditions in the area.

The fire is on private property at the Dee-Dot Ranch, and JFRD says no structures are threatened at this time.

Florida Forestry says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The smoke plume from the fire has been widely visible.

Plume of smoke from brush fire south of JTB

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.